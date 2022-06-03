Cramer's lightning round: I like Lam Research over Taiwan Semiconductor

Loading chart...

Verizon Communications Inc: "I've been recommending the oils, not the telecoms."

Loading chart...

Occidental Petroleum Corp: "I would prefer to see you in Chevron."

Loading chart...

Loading chart...

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd: "I do not want to own a semiconductor capital equipment stock at this moment. ... But if I did, I would own Lam Research."

Loading chart...

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc: "Total spec. That's all that is."

Loading chart...

Philip Morris International Inc: "You'll never hear me recommend it, because I think cigarettes kill people."

Loading chart...