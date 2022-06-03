Cramer's lightning round: I like Lam Research over Taiwan Semiconductor

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Verizon Communications Inc: "I've been recommending the oils, not the telecoms."
Loading chart...
Occidental Petroleum Corp: "I would prefer to see you in Chevron."
Loading chart...
Masimo Corp: "Johnson & Johnson ... that's a safer stock."
Loading chart...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd: "I do not want to own a semiconductor capital equipment stock at this moment. ... But if I did, I would own Lam Research."
Loading chart...
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc: "Total spec. That's all that is."
Loading chart...
Philip Morris International Inc: "You'll never hear me recommend it, because I think cigarettes kill people."
Loading chart...
Monolithic Power Systems Inc: "It sells at 40 times earnings, and you know I'm not recommending stocks unless they have a reasonable multiple."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Chevron.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com