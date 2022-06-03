CNBC Pro

Hedge fund manager Dan Niles explains why we are still in a bear market rally

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE
Market volatility has been on the rise on the back of soaring inflation, geopolitical tensions and rising recession risks. But some Wall Street banks have a raft of stock picks to navigate this challenging backdrop.
Getty Images

Hedge fund manager Dan Niles believes U.S stocks are in a bear market and could still see further volatility ahead — despite some brief rallies. Here's how he's trading the bear market.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProDan Niles sees more pain in tech — and reveals an opportunity in the sector
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO09:29
CNBC ProMicrosoft, PayPal, and Home Depot are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 2
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO02:46
CNBC ProCopper and Energy: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin
Read More