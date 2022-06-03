Here's the email Elon Musk sent all Tesla employees about 10% headcount reduction

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an e-mail to all employees at the electric vehicle maker on Friday that the company will cut 10% of salaried workers and will instead rely on more hourly workers.

Shares of Tesla dipped 8% on Friday by mid-morning after Reuters reported on an earlier email Musk had sent to executives about his plans to cut Tesla's workforce and expressing a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

In its year-end financial filing, Tesla said it employed 99,290 people around the world as of the end of 2021.

President Joe Biden was asked about Elon Musk's negative economic outlook on Friday after news of Tesla's headcount reduction was out.

Biden said that while Elon Musk is talking about reductions, Ford is increasing their investment in building new electric vehicles, with 6,000 new, union employees in the midwest.

Biden also lauded the former Chrysler corporation, Stellantis, for making similar investments in electric vehicle production in the U.S. and Intel for adding 20,000 new jobs in computer chip manufacturing.

"So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon," Biden quipped.

Here's the new email Musk sent to all Tesla employees as transcribed by CNBC:

To: Everybody

Subject: Headcount Reduction

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022

Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10% as we have become overstaffed in many areas. Note this does not apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs or installing solar. Hourly headcount will increase.

Elon

---