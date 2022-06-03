CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — June 3, 2022

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella attends the Viva Tech start-up and technology gathering in Paris on May 24, 2018.
Christophe Morin | IP3 | Getty Images

The major averages closed lower this holiday-shortened trading week as investors weighed the possibility that inflation is peaking against the potential for slowing economic growth and a recession in the near future. The pullback follows last week's rally, which came after several consecutive losing weeks.

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Friday — a big call on Apple, Okta beats the shorts
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubHere’s our June rapid-fire update on all 33 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Thursday — Chewy soars, Sandberg exits, Solana tumbles
Jim Cramer
Read More