What to watch today: Stock futures are lower as Wall Street awaits May jobs report

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures were down Friday morning, as Wall Street awaits the release of May's jobs report. On Thursday, all three major U.S. stock indexes posted strong gains, snapping two-day losing streaks and putting them in positive territory for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 435 points, or 1.3%, after being down more than 300 points at session lows. The S&P 500 added 1.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 2.7%. (CNBC) Wall Street is closely anticipating May's jobs data, which the Labor Department is scheduled to release at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 328,000 jobs in May, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. That would represent a slowdown compared with April's nonfarm payrolls report, which showed 428,000 jobs added in the month.



However, some economists told CNBC ahead of May's data that they believe the labor market is still strong despite pockets of weakness in some parts of the economy. The unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.5% in May, down slightly from 3.6% in April, according to Dow Jones estimates. Wage increases are expected to come in at 5.2% year over year, compared with a 5.4% gain in April. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH