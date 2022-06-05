LIVE UPDATES
UK says Russia is using separatist forces in eastern Ukraine; explosions reported in Kyiv
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Explosions were reported in Ukrainian capital Kyiv after missile strikes on infrastructure, the city's mayor said. Another city in the region also reported enemy fire Sunday morning, though few details were immediately available.
CNBC was not able to confirm the reports as the situation on the ground fluctuates constantly.
The U.K. Ministry of Defence said Russia is using separatists forces in eastern Ukraine, which it said suggests Moscow is trying to limit casualties sustained by its own regular troops.
Both sides have claimed gains in territory and cities in Ukraine's eastern region as tough street fighting continues.
Eastern city Severodonetsk split between Ukrainian and Russian control, official says
Head of Luhansk RMA Serhii Haidai said eastern city Severodonetsk is now split between Russian and Ukrainian control, according to an NBC News translation.
That indicates gains for Ukrainian forces as the city was about 70% controlled by Russians two days ago, the official said. Haidai also said Russian occupiers lost a huge number of personnel and eight Russians were taken prisoner.
CNBC was not able to immediately confirm the report. The situation on the ground in Ukraine changes quickly.
In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "The situation in Severodonetsk, where street fighting continues, remains extremely difficult."
— Christine Wang
Several explosions hit Ukrainian capital Kyiv, mayor says
Several explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv after missile strikes on infrastructure, the city's mayor said according to an NBC News translation.
Mayor Vitaliy Klychko said one person was sent to the hospital and that services were already working on the affected sites.
The mayor of another city in the region, Brovary, also urged residents to remain calm and in safe places after reports of enemy fire in the area.
CNBC was not able to confirm the report. Military developments on the ground remain difficult to confirm in a rapidly shifting situation.
— Christine Wang
UK says Russia using separatist forces in eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian forces in the contested eastern city of Sieverodonetsk have been facing off against Russian-led Separatist Forces originating from Luhansk, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence said.
The ministry said these forces are poorly equipped and trained and lack heavy equipment, as compared with regular Russian units. It said using proxy troops is a Russian tactic that was previously seen in Syria and suggests a desire to limit casualties among Moscow's own forces.
CNBC was not able to immediately confirm the troop movements. Military developments can be difficult or impossible to confirm in the fluid situation on the ground.
— Christine Wang