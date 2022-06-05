UK says Russia is using separatist forces in eastern Ukraine; explosions reported in Kyiv

Explosions were reported in Ukrainian capital Kyiv after missile strikes on infrastructure, the city's mayor said. Another city in the region also reported enemy fire Sunday morning, though few details were immediately available.

CNBC was not able to confirm the reports as the situation on the ground fluctuates constantly.

The U.K. Ministry of Defence said Russia is using separatists forces in eastern Ukraine, which it said suggests Moscow is trying to limit casualties sustained by its own regular troops.

Both sides have claimed gains in territory and cities in Ukraine's eastern region as tough street fighting continues.