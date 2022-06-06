Apple just announced a new MacBook Air with the M2 chip and new iPhone software

Apple's been working on a headset for years. Reports have suggested it could launch in either 2022 or 2023. It's the one product that's top of mind for everyone right now, since it would be an entirely new product area for Apple. It could make sense for CEO Tim Cook and the team to announce the software for the headset, reportedly called realityOS, since this is a developer-focused event with folks who would build the apps for the device. However, Bloomberg recently suggested that we may not get a look. Still, we might get hints about what Apple is planning. The company may build some tools into existing software to allow developers to make virtual or augmented reality versions of their existing applications. If that happens, we know the headset can't be far off. Or maybe we'll be surprised and we'll get a teaser or full announcement.

--Todd Haselton