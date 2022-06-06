Best trades on CNBC Monday: Apple's big conference, Amazon's stock split. Here's what the pros are saying
Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. The pros turned their focus toward major tech giants as Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference and made key product announcements. Further, Amazon split its stock 20-for-1 , a move that makes shares more accessible to investors. Monday's mentioned investments include Apple, Amazon and AMD.
