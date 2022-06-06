What Cramer is watching Monday — Eli Lilly's big weekend, Apple event kicks off, AMD analyst day preview

What I am looking at June 6, 2022 Eli Lilly (LLY) presented full results for its first phase 3 trial for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) over the weekend at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association. Most impressive, says Mizuho: patients on even the low dose lost 15% of their body weight; higher doses lost 19.5%-20.9% on average, compared to 3.1% for patients on placebo. Analyst estimates sales of more than $14 billion by 2030. One of the biggest drugs ever? Mizuho says buy on this big Investing Club, which we pushed hard on our Monthly Meeting last week . Total IPO proceeds raised this year through June 6 were $3.9 billion, down 93% from the same period a year ago, according to Renaissance Capital. This is good, not bad, for stocks as supply is the big problem. We had way too much issuance and we are still paying the price. Elon Ennui: Tesla (TSLA) CEO Musk says no job cuts, backtracking from an email last week saying workforce would be reduced by 10%. Amazing what this guy gets away with. Laws mean nothing to him, as there was real materiality here. He doesn't care. He can say whatever he wants. Apple's annual developer conference (WWDC) kicks off Monday. Apple (AAPL) is expected to present the latest versions for several products . But remember we care only about the fact that services have slowed and China impact could be horrendous. Lululemon (LULU) upgraded to hold from sell at Bernstein with a $300 price target, says the stock has corrected enough. Barclays cuts price target by $15 to $435, but loves it with a buy rating. Watch Ford (F): the 150 Lightning will be sold out, the Maverick is taking just 3 days to sell out at lots. The Ford chip supply is coming back and demand isn't going away. CrowdStrike (CRWD) upgraded to buy from hold at Morgan Stanley, says pullback in shares is an attractive entry point. Bloomberg reports that more than half of the companies that are trading are profitless, most ever. RH price target lowered to $400 from $528 at Barclays as deceleration continues … Loop cuts PT to $500 from $700. Chinese Communists luring you back in again with higher prices. Today it is ride-hailing giant Didi , which surged more than 50% in the premarket after the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators are completing investigations into the company . Loosening its grip on the company. So phony it is pathetic, but Americans can't resist. How can they be so stupid? The market is completely fixed and yet people act as if it is normal and rational. What an ill-advised game. DoorDash (DASH) initiated with a hold at Raymond James, says stock's risk-reward is fairly balanced. Coterra Energy (CTRA) checks most every box at Citi. This is the finest natural gas company and a very good oil company. It is a Club name, Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) initiated with a buy at Citi. I think this is one of the cheapest stocks in the entire market. Club owns Bausch Health (BHC) which is much maligned because of the Xifaxan lawsuit ... Citi worries that semiconductor stocks will be down another 30% so likes Analog Devices (ADI) as a defensive play, which is internet of things (IoT). Likes Micron Technology (MU), ON Semiconductor (ON) and GlobalFoundries (GFS). Citi says ADI is defensive, but shares trade at 17 times earnings. I prefer Qualcomm (QCOM) at 11 times ... all about telco versus IoT. Jason Bazinet at Citi says AMC Entertainment (AMC) remains overvalued and you should sell it. Starbucks (SBUX) wants only outside candidates for new CEO. Okay. But what is happening here? Is the old culture of former CEO Kevin Johnson purged? JetBlue (JBLU) is raising its bid for Spirit Airlines (SAVE) by $1.50 a share to $31.50. Can I just say that this deal will never be approved and JetBlue management are simply smoking something. This new Justice Department antitrust division is itching to block something that's anticompetitive. Stifel lowers Nike (NKE) PT to $150 from $160. When will these cuts end? BTIG cuts D.R. Horton (DHI) price target. Work-from-home headwinds cresting. PulteGroup (PHM) PT lowered to $57 from $66. These companies are at 4 times earnings. Baird apologizes for lousy performance of Walmart (WMT) with a buy. We own it for the Club and it has been a HUGE disappointment. Thoma Bravo to pay $63.75 per share for Anaplan (PLAN) vs. prior $66 per share due to compliance issues—but it seems that maybe the software investment firm paid too much and revised down? Morgan Stanley raises Monster Beverage (MNST) to $117 from $110, one of the few upward revisions. Named a "Top Pick." Morgan Stanley says keep buying the oils ... much more upside ahead. Stifel preview of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) analyst day says it should be good for the whole industry … could be good for Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT) and KLA Corp. (KLAC). Snap (SNAP) price target lowered to $30 from $45 at Deutsche Bank ... typical of PT cuts. 