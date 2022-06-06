What Cramer is watching Monday — Eli Lilly's big weekend, Apple event kicks off, AMD analyst day preview

An Eli Lilly & Co. logo is seen on a box of insulin medication in this arranged photograph at a pharmacy in Princeton, Illinois.
What I am looking at June 6, 2022
- Eli Lilly (LLY) presented full results for its first phase 3 trial for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) over the weekend at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association. Most impressive, says Mizuho: patients on even the low dose lost 15% of their body weight; higher doses lost 19.5%-20.9% on average, compared to 3.1% for patients on placebo. Analyst estimates sales of more than $14 billion by 2030. One of the biggest drugs ever? Mizuho says buy on this big Investing Club, which we pushed hard on our Monthly Meeting last week.
- Total IPO proceeds raised this year through June 6 were $3.9 billion, down 93% from the same period a year ago, according to Renaissance Capital. This is good, not bad, for stocks as supply is the big problem. We had way too much issuance and we are still paying the price.