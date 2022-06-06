Retirement tax breaks benefit higher earners, leaving middle-class savers behind, report finds

Tax breaks designed to boost retirement savings may primarily benefit higher earners, leaving middle-class workers behind, according to a report from the National Institute on Retirement Security.

With most Americans receiving less than half of pre-retirement income from Social Security, many rely on employer-sponsored savings plans and individual retirement accounts to fund their golden years.

Although Congress created tax incentives to encourage savings, the structure of the U.S. tax code and uneven plan participation have skewed those benefits toward higher earners.

"Our country spends a lot incentivizing retirement savings," said Dan Doonan, National Institute on Retirement Security's executive director and co-author of the report. "But workers across the income spectrum are impacted differently in terms of access to workplace plans, and the value they receive from the tax benefits."

Indeed, more than half of tax breaks for company retirement plans, such as 401(k) or 403(b) plans and IRAs go to the top 10% of earners — those making $117,224 or more, according to the report, based on data from 2019.