CNBC Pro

Signs are growing of a top in both inflation and job gains

thumbnail
Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProStock splits like Amazon's 20-for-1 move usually send shares higher, Bank of America says
Yun Li2 hours ago
CNBC ProApple’s big annual conference is this week. This is why it’s so important for the stock market rally
Patti Domm2 hours ago
CNBC ProRBC cuts S&P 500 outlook, sees a possible trade developing in small caps
Yun Li3 hours ago
Read More