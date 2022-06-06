Singapore names new deputy prime minister in cabinet reshuffle

Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be promoted to deputy prime minister, in a cabinet reshuffle announced on June 6.

SINGAPORE — Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has named Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle that will take effect next Monday.

Wong will be the acting prime minister in Lee's absence. He will also continue as minister for finance.

The promotion was widely expected after Wong was endorsed as leader of the next generation team in April. He has served in the education ministry and is also co-chair of Singapore's task force on Covid-19.

Heng Swee Keat, who will remain deputy prime minister after the reshuffle, was previously expected to take over from Lee.

In a shock announcement last year, Heng said he will be stepping aside for a younger leader so that the new leader can "have a longer runway."

— This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.