Apple's next iPhone may get a feature Android phones have had for years

Apple announced its new iPhone software, iOS 16, during its developers conference on Monday. The new lock screen customization options suggest that at least one of this year's new iPhones will get a feature Android phones have had for years: an always-on display.

Apple's iOS 16 software, which is in beta and will release to everyone this fall, lets you add all sorts of things to the lock screen. So, you can quickly view the weather, the battery status of your AirPods, upcoming calendar events and more. On a current iPhone, though, you still have to tap the power button to turn on the screen.

But, if Apple adds an always-on display to its next iPhone, it will allow you to just glance over at your new lock screen on your phone while it's sitting on your desk. That's something Samsung, Google and other Android phone makers have been including on phones for years. Apple has been resistant to adding that option, perhaps to instead focus on longer battery life. An always-on display can slowly sap battery, even if the screen is much dimmer.