Cramer's lightning round: Enbridge is a buy

Blackline Inc: "They're losing money. ... We can just not go with it."

Enbridge Inc: "That is exactly what you should be buying."

AxoGen Inc: "It's a medical device, and I think you have to stick with tried and true. .. Johnson & Johnson."

MetLife Inc: "I'm going to have to say yes to that, even as I'm not a great fan of the insurers. ... That is too cheap a stock."

Bridge Investment Group Holdings: "We don't really know what they do. ... Pass, because there's too much room for error."

