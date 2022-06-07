European stocks are heading for a lower open as inflation nerves grip markets

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in negative territory amid nervousness over inflation, with the next reading of U.S. inflation due at the end of the week.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 39 points lower at 7,576, Germany's DAX 113 points lower at 14,540, France's CAC 40 down 54 points at 6,502 and Italy's FTSE MIB 186 points lower at 24,346, according to data from IG.

International markets are gearing up for key U.S. data releases this week, including the latest inflation reading on Friday.

May's consumer price index in the U.S. is expected to be just slightly cooler than April, and some economists are expecting it could confirm that inflation has peaked.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, also due Friday, will also be closely watched by investors.