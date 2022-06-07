Cheap valuations, strong growth: Fund manager says it's time to buy Vietnam stocks

This photo from Oct. 2021 shows motorcyclists waiting at a Covid-19 border checkpoint between Ho Chi Minh City and Long An province, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The country's benchmark VN index has fallen around 14% year-to-date as of Monday's close.

Vietnam's stock index has fallen more than 10% this year, and one portfolio manager says now is a "good time to consider investing in Vietnam."

As of Monday's close, the VN index has fallen close to 14% for the year — a sharp reversal following two years of blockbuster gains for the benchmark index in the earlier phase of the pandemic.

Those losses, however, are largely in line with its global peers as investors largely reposition for safety against a backdrop of rising interest rates and fears of a potential global recession.

Dragon Capital, a Vietnam-focused investment firm with $7 billion in assets under management, says valuations in the country are now cheap, and have forecast earnings per share growth of over 20% in 2022.

Vietnam's banking and retail sectors are looking attractive, said Thao Ngo, portfolio manager at the firm on Monday.