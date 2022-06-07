Would you like a four-day work week? Here’s how to convince your company to test it out

It's no surprise that many people like the idea of a four-day work week.

Convincing your employer to test it out, on the other hand, may not be an easy task.

Only a small number of employers offer a four-day policy, However, 40 companies in the U.S. and Canada are currently piloting the shortened schedule through a program run by 4 Day Week Global.

On Monday, 70 businesses with a total of 3,300 workers in the U.K. began their own six-month pilots. Later this year, the organization expects to launch a second North American pilot program.

The idea is that employees work 80% of the time for 100% of the pay and maintain 100% productivity. Therefore, it doesn't mean less work. What it comes down to is working more efficiently, including cutting back on unnecessary meetings.

More from Invest in You:

These 10 companies help pay for their employees' vacations

Here's how to negotiate a new job offer

Great Resignation workplace changes are here to stay

Thanks to the intense interest from workers, 4 Day Week Global has started offering workshops on how to persuade your company to trial a four-day week.

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, global programs and development manager for 4 Day Week Global, believes leaders can be convinced.

"My sense is the resistance is not around 'Is it possible to work a four-day week?'" he said.

"The resistance comes around 'Is it possible in our company? Is it possible given our market?'" he added. "It is more a conversation around strategy and tactics and not philosophy."