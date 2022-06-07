CNBC Investing Club

We're adding to an energy name whose profit potential isn't constrained by hedges

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Countries like the U.S. and U.K. are grappling with inflation that has risen to multi-year highs as the Ukraine war has caused energy prices to spike and food prices to rise.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — Target's profit warning, Apple's 'innovation engine'
Jim Cramer3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubApple's software, chip updates are nice, but bigger issues are more important to the stock
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubHere's why we're fans of Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split
Zev Fima
Read More