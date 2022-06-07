CNBC Investing Club

We're changing our price targets on 8 stocks in the portfolio

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding to an energy name whose profit potential isn't constrained by hedges
Zev Fima4 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — Target's profit warning, Apple's 'innovation engine'
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubApple's software, chip updates are nice, but bigger issues are more important to the stock
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More