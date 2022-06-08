5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Stock futures fall with the 10-year Treasury yield above 3%

Trader on the floor of the NYSE, June 7, 2022. Source: NYSE

2. A closely followed Fed tracker indicates a recession may be ahead

The Federal Reserve is among Western central banks fighting stubbornly high inflation. Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

As the Federal Reserve gets ready to take in Friday's key consumer inflation report ahead of next week's meeting, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker shows the U.S. economy could be headed for a second consecutive quarter of negative growth, meeting the technical definition of a recession. Talk of recession has accelerated this year amid surging inflation that has put a damper on corporate profit outlooks. Many on Wall Street are still expecting the combination of resilience in consumer spending and job growth to the keep the U.S. out of recession.

3. Janet Yellen says Biden's Covid spending didn't cause inflation

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen testifies during a hearing before Senate Finance Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong | Getty Images

Inflation has been most evident in energy costs, with U.S. oil prices back above $120 per barrel Wednesday morning and the national average for a gallon of gas, according to AAA, just 4 cents away from $5. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators Tuesday that she expected inflation to remain high. Yellen, a former Fed chair, repeatedly rejected Republican assertions that inflation was being fueled by the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion Covid spending legislation last year. Yellen is set to address a House panel Wednesday.

4. Moderna says omicron booster works better than original Covid shot

A nurse prepares a syringe with a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Enfermera Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid, Spain, July 23, 2021. Juan Medina | Reuters

Moderna said Wednesday that its redesigned Covid booster shot appears to provide stronger protection against the omicron variant than the current one. Early trial results found the reformulated shot led to an eightfold increase in neutralizing antibody levels. The company said the new vaccine being tested also increased antibody levels against all other known Covid variants of concern. Moderna said in a press release that the new shot is its "lead candidate for a Fall 2022 booster." Shares of Moderna fell more than 1.5% in Wednesday's premarket. The stock has dropped more than 40% year to date. Novavax soared 10% in premarket trading, the morning after it won an endorsement of its Covid vaccine from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel. The full FDA will now consider whether or not to approve the vaccine, which would be the fourth cleared for use in the U.S.

5. Spirit postpones shareholder meeting to continue deal talks