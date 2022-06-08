Amazon consumer chief Dave Clark to join Flexport as its new CEO

Supply chain software start-up Flexport has tapped Dave Clark, Amazon's worldwide consumer chief, to serve as its new CEO.

Clark will take the helm at Flexport on Sept. 1, Flexport announced Wednesday. Flexport founder and CEO Ryan Petersen will transition into the role of executive chairman in March of 2023. Clark will also join Flexport's board in September.

The news comes just a few days after Amazon announced Clark will resign as CEO of its worldwide consumer business on July 1. Amazon did not name a replacement for Clark, but CEO Andy Jassy said the company would announce an update "over the next few weeks."

In a LinkedIn post, Clark wrote that Flexport has worked to integrate "technology and the physical world" to solve a host of challenging supply-chain issues rankling businesses globally.

"It is for all the reasons above and countless more that I am looking forward to transitioning into the role of CEO at Flexport in September," Clark said. "I am fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with an incredible team who are building a customer-first, rocket ship of a company focused on architecting and building solutions for the most complicated supply chain problems through world class technology for the physical world."

Petersen said in a statement: "Over the last two decades, Dave helped scale Amazon into the technology and supply chain juggernaut it is today. He is a builder and an entrepreneur at heart, with the leadership experience that will shepherd Flexport into the most exciting phase of our journey."