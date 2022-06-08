CNBC Pro

Bank of America downgrades Target as consumers pull back discretionary spending

thumbnail
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProAffirm shares are set to drop another 40% as rates rise and economic growth slows, Wedbush says
Fred Imbert35 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America: These are the 'best of the best' global stocks to buy right now
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Exxon, McDonald's, Microsoft, Uber & more
Michael Bloom
Read More