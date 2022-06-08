Why plant-based protein can be good for food security, according to Singapore's Temasek

SINGAPORE — The shift toward plant-based proteins may benefit food security, the chief sustainability officer of Singapore's state investor said Tuesday.

Steve Howard of Temasek said around 18% of calories come from livestock, but 80% of agricultural land is used for farm animals. In some markets, 80% of grain is fed to livestock, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." Those resources can be diverted away from livestock farming if consumption patterns change.

"More plant-based protein, more alternative proteins — that can really build in food security," he said.

Howard said extreme heat waves are affecting food production in India and estimated that grain stores will only be able to sustain the world for around 73 days, just "a couple of months of food security for the entire world." He said people with lower incomes are especially vulnerable to food price increases.

"We have to really focus on diversification," he said. Using modern technology in agriculture will also be good for food security.