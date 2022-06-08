Santoli: The volatility of the market’s ‘fear gauge’ is down, sparking some concern on Wall Street

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. The indexes are lolling around a narrow range, with low volumes and high anticipation of Friday's consumer price index data. Entering today, the S & P 500 in two days had gained back last week's modest dip, leaving it almost 9% above the May 20 low but still shy of where skeptical traders would grant that this is more than brief relief rally in a nasty downtrend. Still think there's enough skepticism as fuel to make it a more heated debate over whether this rally is believable, but that remains to be seen. The index in a way is fighting to get back up into the year-long trading range above 4,200. The key widely watched hurdles are the 50-day average around 4,225 and the 4,300 threshold that capped rally attempts in late-April/early May. By one angle, the market is doing a fair job absorbing the pressure from 3%+ 10-year Treasury yields and the relentless bid in oil and gas, which continue to show likely persistent strength in their forward futures pricing — a major challenge for central banks targeting headline inflation. Energy is getting pretty stretched as a sector, but in the "good overbought" way of powerful trends, not jumpy and grabby. Pain thresholds for stocks may lie around 3.25% on the 10-year yield perhaps above the $5 national average level for a gallon of gasoline. And of course, the headwinds of earning warnings and forecast cuts have been noticeable, speaking to pain in consumer goods and now Intel . The valuation compression seen all year on some level is about a bumpier profit path, though the magnitude of some of the moves has been alarming. Yet, overall second-quarter earnings consensus is tracking fairly well with the 20-year average pattern of intra-quarter forecast revisions, as Credit Suisse notes. Some of the same factors hurting consumer results – heavy inventories, consumer price-sensitivity – can also be seen lending credence to the "peak inflation" notion that has tentatively taken hold, though. Heavily shorted bombed-out tech has been strong, the GS Most Shorted basket up almost 5% the past couple days. ARK Innovation is trying to carve out a respectable pattern of higher lows as it convalesces. Here's ARKK vs. the S & P 500 over two years. A very long way to go, and this might just be basic mean-reversion plus hedge funds paring back shorts as well as long positions, but on the screen for possible tone change: Collapse in mortgage applications and crash in consumer surveys of car-buying interest underscore the risk to key drivers of the U.S. economy as rates rise and consumers reassess needs. Is it notable the homebuilders remain 10% off their lows as a group on the lousy mortgage-app print or is this just noise in a sector nearly 30% off its highs? Market breadth today is slightly positive, if well mixed. The equal-weight S & P continues to hold 3-4 percentage points of outperformance vs. the market-cap-weighted version year to date, payback from the skew toward mega-cap growth within the standard benchmark. VIX is heavy as the market idles in this narrow range. There's been some concern raised about the sharp drop in the VVIX – the volatility of the VIX itself – as well as the decline in implied-volatility within options prices vs. actual realized volatility. So far this year, a VVIX under 110 has meant the end of rallies and a quick market drop (late March, April 20, mid-May). Something to watch, though over a longer span of five years, the times when VVIX fell hard out of a prior range were not particularly scary moments to be holding stocks (summer 2017, early 2019, toward the end of the September 2020 correction, April 2021). We'll see.