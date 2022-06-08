Here are the changes Americans are willing to make to fix Social Security, survey finds

The clock is ticking when it comes to how long Congress has to act to repair Social Security's trust funds.

New projections from the program's trustees show the combined trust funds will be depleted in 2035, at which point 80% of benefits will be payable. That's a year later than last year's projected depletion date. Still, the outlook for the program's ability to continue to pay full benefits as promised is grim.

Lawmakers generally have a handful of options, including cutting benefits, raising taxes or a combination of both.

But those are tough choices for leaders who want to stay in the public's good graces, leading Social Security to be called the "third rail" of politics. Notably, some lawmakers have put forward proposals to shore up the system, including the Social Security 2100 Act proposed by Rep. John Larson, D-Conn.

Now, a new survey from the University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation aims to find out how public voters who lean either Republican or Democrat would change the program.

The online survey was conducted between April 11 and May 15 and included 2,545 registered voters.

The questions were presented as a policy making simulation, according to Steven Kull, director at the Program for Public Consultation at the University of Maryland.

The options were presented one at a time, with pro and con arguments that have been vetted by experts on both sides of the aisle. Each choice included gradations and the potential impact on the program's shortfall.