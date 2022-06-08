The pandemic-era bump in tipping is officially over—and inflation might be to blame

If you're still leaving bigger tips for waiters and other service workers than you did before the Covid-19 pandemic, you're now in the minority.

In most cases, Americans now say they're tipping less regularly than they did earlier in the pandemic, and less often than in 2019 before the pandemic started. That's according to data published Monday by personal finance website CreditCards.com, which polled 2,610 U.S. adults on their tipping habits last month.

The percentage of those polled who said they always tip at a sit-down restaurant is now 73% — down from 77% in 2019. Similarly, 57% of respondents said they always tip their delivery person, down from 63% in 2019. And only 43% say they always tip their taxi or rideshare drivers, down from 49% in 2019.

Those declines especially stand out in contrast to mid-2020, when most Americans said they were inclined to reward the service workers – like waiters, food delivery workers and taxi or Uber drivers – many of whom lost wages at the height of the pandemic and facing a higher risk of exposure to the coronavirus because of the nature of their jobs.

But Americans' plans to become more generous tippers may now be viewed as a case of the "best-laid plans" not coming to fruition, says Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at financial services company Bankrate, which owns CreditCard.com. "Sometimes, what people say and what they do is different."