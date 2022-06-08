CNBC Pro

These quality stocks have stable earnings and low debt, Barclays says

Scott Schnipper
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO01:02:18
CNBC ProCNBC PRO Talks: Buffett disciple and veteran investor Mohnish Pabrai shares his latest market strategy
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProWall Street banks name their top global stocks to play soaring energy prices and the hydrogen boom
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO10:59
CNBC ProTarget, Ford, and Diamondback Energy are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 7
Alison Conklin
Read More