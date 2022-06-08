Here's when tax-loss harvesting makes sense ... and when it doesn’t

When the stock market dips, a strategy known as tax-loss harvesting can be a silver lining. But it doesn't make sense for all portfolios, financial experts say.

Here's how tax-loss harvesting works: You can sell declining assets from your brokerage account and use the losses to offset other profits. Once losses exceed gains, you can subtract up to $3,000 per year from regular income.

Tax-loss harvesting may now be more attractive with the S&P 500 Index down by nearly 14% since January's all-time high. However, there are scenarios where it's better to steer clear.

One popular move involves selling a losing asset and replacing it with something similar to score a tax break while keeping the original portfolio exposure.

However, the so-called wash sale rule bars that loss if you buy a "substantially identical" investment within the 30-day window before or after the sale, according to the IRS.

It may be better to skip tax-loss harvesting if you can't find a "good equivalent replacement," said certified financial planner Matthew Boersen, managing partner of Straight Path Wealth Management in Jenison, Michigan.