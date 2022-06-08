U.S. to ban sale of single-use plastic on public lands, national parks by 2032

The U.S. Interior Department said on Wednesday it will phase out the sale of single-use plastic products in national parks and other public lands by 2032, in an attempt to mitigate a major contributor to plastic pollution as the country's recycling rate continues to decline.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order to reduce the procurement, sale and distribution of such products and packaging on more than 480 million acres of public lands, and to identify more sustainable alternatives like compostable or biodegradable materials.

The measure would help to reduce the more than 14 million tons of plastic that end up in the ocean every year. Under the order, single-use plastic products refer to items that are disposed of immediately after use, like plastic and polystyrene food and beverage containers, bottles, straws, cups, cutlery and disposable plastic bags.

In 2011, some national parks imposed a ban on plastic water bottle sales in an effort to reduce waste and recycling costs. The restrictions resulted in the removal of up to 2 million water bottles per year before the Trump administration rolled back the ban six years later.