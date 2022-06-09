Annuity sales rise, buoyed by market fears and higher interest rates. What to know before you buy

Svetikd | E+ | Getty Images

Annuities are on track for a banner year as consumers flee stock volatility and insurers offer more attractive rates. Limra, an insurance industry group, forecasts annuity sales of $267 billion to $288 billion in 2022, eclipsing the record ($265 billion) set in 2008. Consumers pumped $255 billion into annuities last year — the third-highest annual total, according to Limra. There are many types of annuities. They generally serve one of two functions: as an investment or as a quasi-pension plan offering income for life in retirement. Insurers offer buyers guarantees that hedge risk like market volatility or the danger of outliving savings in old age.

'Concerned with risk'

Consumers bought $16 billion of fixed-rate deferred annuities in the first quarter, up 45% from Q4 2021 and 9% from the same time last year, according to Limra. These work like a certificate of deposit offered by a bank. Insurers guarantee a rate of return over a set period, maybe three or five years. At the end of the term, buyers can get their money back, roll it into another annuity or convert their money into an income stream. Average buyers are in their early to mid-60s — near traditional retirement age and looking to protect their money as they shift out of work, according to Todd Giesing, who heads annuity research at Limra.

It's a fear trade. Lee Baker founder of Apex Financial Services

Indexed annuity and buffer annuity sales were up in the first quarter (by 21% and 5%, respectively) relative to the same time last year, according to Limra. Each hedges against downside risk to varying degrees. These annuities are tied to a market index like the S&P 500; insurers cap earnings to the upside when the market does well but put a floor on losses if it tanks. Ted Jenkin, an Atlanta-based CFP, likens the annuities to bowling with bumpers to avoid throwing a gutter ball. "We don't use them all of the time," said Jenkin, chief executive and co-founder of oXYGen Financial. "We present it to clients who are concerned with risk."

Meanwhile, annuities geared more for retirees seeking pension-like income haven't garnered as much enthusiasm from consumers. Immediate or deferred-income annuities (which start paying income now or years in the future) captured $1.5 billion and $370 million in the first quarter, respectively, Limra said. Those figures are flat and down 14% from Q1 2021, respectively. However, Giesing expects that enthusiasm to grow if interest rates continue to rise, as is expected.

Bond substitute