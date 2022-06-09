CNBC Pro

Crypto investments will be a 'big zero' in the end, says value investor Mohnish Pabrai

Weizhen Tan@weizent
CNBC PRO Talks: Buffett disciple Mohnish Pabrai shares his market strategy
Cryptocurrencies sold off massively this year, but Buffett disciple Mohnish Pabrai says the worst is not over.

