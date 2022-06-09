Here’s how to fight a higher-than-expected property tax bill

If the value of your home ballooned during the pandemic, you may receive an inflated property tax assessment in the mail.

There are ways, however, to combat a higher bill, experts say.

Despite double-digit growth in single-family home prices, property taxes only increased by 1.8% in 2021, with an average payment of $3,785 annually, according to a report from Attom, a real estate data analysis firm.

The discrepancy may reflect the lag in property tax assessments, with the schedule for new estimates varying by location, said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

Wayne Cohen, law professor at George Washington University School of Law, explained that homeowners may be seeing assessments from six to 12 months prior, which may be higher than their home's current market value.

However, you can try to appeal the assessment, which may lower your home's estimated value for future taxes, possibly saving hundreds or thousands of dollars annually.