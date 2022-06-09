CNBC Pro

Shares of this payments firm can nearly triple from here, says Impactive's Lauren Taylor Wolfe

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProMeta, broad-market ETFs and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Target, Intel and megacap tech top the pros' portfolio moves
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProCathie Wood has been buying the dip in Tesla following the EV company's 40% pullback
Yun Li
Read More