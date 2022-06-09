Some medical debt will soon disappear from consumer credit reports. What to know

If medical debt is hurting your credit score, that negative impact could soon disappear.

Changes to when such debt will go on credit reports are scheduled to take effect on July 1, as announced by the three large credit reporting firms — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — in March. The upshot should be improved credit scores among the consumers who are affected by the revised reporting policies.

"It's a wonderful move for consumers and long overdue," said Jeff Smedsrud, co-founder of HealthCare.com.

Specifically, the credit firms will stop including medical debt that went to collections on credit reports after it's paid off. Under current practice, it can remain on your record for seven years.

Additionally, consumers will get a year, up from six months, before unpaid medical debt appears on credit reports once it goes to a collection agency. And in the first half of 2023, the credit bureaus will stop including anything that is less than $500.

"A small debt of $25 … can really negatively impact a credit score — just the reporting of it," said Leslie Tayne, founder of Tayne Law Group and an attorney who specializes in consumer debt relief and debt settlement.