Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: DocuSign, Vail Resorts and more

The Docusign Inc. website on a laptop computer arranged in Dobbs Ferry, New York, U.S., on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Here are the stocks making notable moves after the bell on Thursday, June 9.

DocuSign — Shares of the software company dropped 19% after first quarter earnings came in short of expectations. DocuSign reported adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share for the first quarter, which was 8 cents below what analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. The company's GAAP net loss per share was 14 cents, wider than a 4 cent loss by the same metric in the year ago period. Revenue topped expectations.

Stitch Fix — The clothing retailer dropped 15% after Stitch Fix delivered weak revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and announced layoffs. Stitch Fix's third-quarter revenue matched expectations, according to Refinitiv, at $493 million.

Vail Resort — Shares of the ski vacation company jumped 6% after Vail topped expectations on the top and bottom lines for the fiscal third quarter. The company reported earnings of $9.16 per share on $1.18 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had projected $9.06 in earnings per share on $1.16 billion of revenue. Vail also said that sales of pass products for the upcoming winter are up 9% year over year.

Illumina — The biotech stock slumped 6%, albeit on light volume, after saying its chief financial officer will leave July 8, and will be replaced on an interim basis by its chief strategy and corporate development officer.