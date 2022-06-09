What Cramer is watching Thursday — Five Below sinks, Devon gets upgrades, restaurant stocks see downgrades

What I am watching, June 9, 2022 Five Below (FIVE) fell nearly 8% in the premarket after bad miss vs. Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR), which beat on quarterly earnings when they reported last month. Chinese continuing to pump the stock market to appease the shut-ins and others who had made and lost so much money. The other day it was with Didi (DIDI). This time it was reportedly with an Ant initial public offering revival. (Chinese officials later denied this report.) Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG): Wells Fargo and Raymond James cut price target and JPMorgan cut rating after suboptimal quarter. Spring was too rainy and cannabis not selling well. "Grow Generation" will get hit again. JPMorgan likes Spotify (SPOT) more after Wednesday's Investor Day. Analyst Douglas Anmuth says 2022 could be trough; Morgan Stanley sees faster than expected margin expansion. Barclays cuts numbers on the entire restaurant universe including Yum Brands (YUM), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), McDonald's (MCD), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). Piper Sandler takes its price target to $94 from $89 per share on Club stock Devon Energy (DVN). This is important because this group did not act well Wednesday, with oil around $122 per barrel, even as Devon would be making close to $90 a barrel if there were no hedges. Truist analysts increase their price target to $103 from $100. RBC Capital upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI). Will they be the ones that get Target (TGT) inventory is what I want to know. Chefman from Hamilton Beach currently highlighted, Irish Spring, Hidden Valley Ranch, Gaming Chair, Eureka light weight vacuum, Yankee Candle, frypans, carpets; Scotts Miracle-Gro and ceiling Fans. Susquehanna says that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) will meet or exceed. Susquehanna likes Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL). I continue to think these are meme stocks with bad holders. Susquehanna says Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) is on the mend same with Carnival (CCL). Keybanc says Apple (AAPL) trending below seasonality. Ball (BALL) goes to sell from hold (underweight from equal weight) at Wells Fargo, which also takes Crown Holdings (CCK) hold from buy (equal weight from overweight). Stifel raises price target on Campbell Soup (CPB) to $48 from $46 per share after better than expected quarter. Stifel see third wave of pricing now. Baird lowers Thor Industries (THO) price target $110 from $120 per share, says company will cut back towables. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long DVN and AAPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Source: Five Below

What I am watching, June 9, 2022