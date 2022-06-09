CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Five Below sinks, Devon gets upgrades, restaurant stocks see downgrades

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Source: Five Below

What I am watching, June 9, 2022

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubHere's what Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins told Cramer about supply chains, M&A and enterprise demand
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubThis stock stands to benefit from the retail glut that Target warned about
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubBausch Health shares drop as results from its recent eyecare IPO fail to inspire
Zev Fima
Read More