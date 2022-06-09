What to do with a 529 college savings plan if student debt is forgiven

One of the ways families can spend their 529 college savings plan is to pay down student loans.

But what if that debt is forgiven?

It has been widely reported that President Joe Biden is leaning toward a plan of canceling $10,000 per borrower. An official announcement is expected from the White House later this summer. That amount of relief would entirely clear the balance of about 33% of student loan borrowers, or close to 12 million people.

Currently, 529 account holders can use up to $10,000 to repay student loans for both the plan's main beneficiary and any siblings of the beneficiary. These state-sponsored investment plans allow parents to deposit money and then withdraw it tax-free, so long as the money is used for certain education expenses.

Fortunately, families planning to use their 529 college savings for a student loan balance will be able to spend the money in a number of other ways, experts say.

"If you have leftover money in a 529 plan, you have several options," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

For one, if a parent still has a remaining student loan balance after the forgiveness, they can make themselves the account beneficiary and use the funds for their debt. They should just keep in mind that the cap of $10,000 is a lifetime limit.

Usually changing the beneficiary is is as simple as contacting your plan and filling out a form, Kantrowitz said.