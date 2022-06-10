5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
- Wall Street in a holding pattern ahead of key inflation report
- Consumer prices last month are expected to remain highly elevated
- National average for gas prices just 1 cent below $5 per gallon
- Two stay-at-home stocks get crushed on signals of business weakness
- Capitol riot House panel blames Trump for Jan. 6 'attempted coup'
1. Wall Street in a holding pattern ahead of key inflation report
U.S. stock futures were mixed as investors await Friday's before-the-bell release of a key inflation report. The 10-year Treasury yield on Friday remained above 3% ahead of May's consumer price data, scheduled to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Rising bond yields Thursday slammed stocks as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 638 points or nearly 2%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost roughly 2.4% and 2.8%, respectively.
- Major tech names struggled Thursday, with Facebook parent Meta Platforms sliding 6.4%, Amazon dropping more than 4% and Apple sinking 3.6%. Those shares got a bounce in Friday's premarket trading.
- However, Netflix slid 4.5% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral and cut the price target to $186 per share from $265. Netflix closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at almost $193 per shares.
2. Consumer prices last month are expected to remain highly elevated
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect May's consumer price index to show an 8.3% year-over-year increase, the same as April. Year-over-year inflation reached a high of 8.5% in March. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a half-point next week and another half-point in July. But after that, the pace to fight four-decade high inflation is less clear. Bond yields have been rising and the stock market has been falling on concern that the Fed's approach to tightening will have to get even more aggressive to quell prices pressures, risking putting the economy into a recession.
3. National average for gas prices just 1 cent below $5 per gallon
The national average price for a gallon of gas, according to AAA, keeps inching up, now just 1 cent shy of $5, as oil prices continue to head higher. West Texas Intermediate crude, the American benchmark, rose Friday, trading at more than $122 per barrel. Those gains were, however, capped as traders worried that new lockdown measures in Shanghai for mass Covid testing might outweigh solid oil and gas consumption for the world's top consumer, the United States. But for the time being, peak summer driving demand in the U.S. was boosting crude prices.
4. Two stay-at-home stocks get crushed on signals of business weakness
Shares of two companies, which thrived during the Covid pandemic, were dropping in Friday's premarket, the morning after signals of weakness in their businesses.
Stay-at-home stocks crushed
DocuSign sank 25% in the premarket. The electronic signature software vendor's weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter overshadowed a revenue beat. Stitch Fix plummeted roughly 14% in before-the-bell trading. The online personalized styling platform confirmed planned layoffs of 15% of salaried positions within its workforce as it reported disappointing quarterly results and warned about the current quarter.
5. Capitol riot House panel blames Trump for Jan. 6 'attempted coup'
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began laying out its initial findings Thursday night in the first in a series of public hearings. The panel said the assault was not spontaneous, calling it an "attempted coup" and a direct result of then-defeated President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election. Trump, in a social media message after the hearing, criticized the committee for not showing "the many positive witnesses and statements" and playing "only negative footage." More hearings are set to take place over the next few weeks.
— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Samantha Subin, Patti Domm, Jordan Novet, Lauren Thomas and Kevin Breuninger as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report.
