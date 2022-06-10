5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Wall Street in a holding pattern ahead of key inflation report

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange NYSE

2. Consumer prices last month are expected to remain highly elevated

A supermarket in Washington, D.C., on May 26, 2022. Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect May's consumer price index to show an 8.3% year-over-year increase, the same as April. Year-over-year inflation reached a high of 8.5% in March. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a half-point next week and another half-point in July. But after that, the pace to fight four-decade high inflation is less clear. Bond yields have been rising and the stock market has been falling on concern that the Fed's approach to tightening will have to get even more aggressive to quell prices pressures, risking putting the economy into a recession.

3. National average for gas prices just 1 cent below $5 per gallon

Gas prices over $5.00 a gallon are displayed at gas stations in New Jersey, USA, on June 7, 2022. Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The national average price for a gallon of gas, according to AAA, keeps inching up, now just 1 cent shy of $5, as oil prices continue to head higher. West Texas Intermediate crude, the American benchmark, rose Friday, trading at more than $122 per barrel. Those gains were, however, capped as traders worried that new lockdown measures in Shanghai for mass Covid testing might outweigh solid oil and gas consumption for the world's top consumer, the United States. But for the time being, peak summer driving demand in the U.S. was boosting crude prices.

4. Two stay-at-home stocks get crushed on signals of business weakness

Shares of two companies, which thrived during the Covid pandemic, were dropping in Friday's premarket, the morning after signals of weakness in their businesses.

Stay-at-home stocks crushed



DocuSign sank 25% in the premarket. The electronic signature software vendor's weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter overshadowed a revenue beat. Stitch Fix plummeted roughly 14% in before-the-bell trading. The online personalized styling platform confirmed planned layoffs of 15% of salaried positions within its workforce as it reported disappointing quarterly results and warned about the current quarter.

5. Capitol riot House panel blames Trump for Jan. 6 'attempted coup'