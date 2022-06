Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. The pros say to stick with these stocks despite Friday's downgrades including Netflix , which was lowered to "sell" from "neutral" by Goldman. DocuSign was also lowered to "neutral" by Bank of America and given a lowered price target of $75 from $100 by Evercore ISI. Other investments mentioned on Friday include Roblox , AMD and Meta .