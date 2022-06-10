CNBC Pro

Buffett disciple has just one U.S. stock in his portfolio — and it's a chip stock

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE
Semiconductors are seen on a circuit board.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The U.S. equity market is often described as the deepest and most liquid in the world, but hedge fund manager Mohnish Pabrai has only one U.S. stock in his portfolio. It's a semiconductor stock and Pabrai explains why he likes it.

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO12:07
CNBC ProIntel, FedEx, and Meta are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 9
Alison Conklin4 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO02:54
CNBC ProMeta and financials: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProNot all cheap stocks are always value traps, UBS says. Check out these opportunities
Tanaya Macheel
Read More