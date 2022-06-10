Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins tells employees U.S. needs new gun laws following Uvalde massacre

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins has just waded into one of the most politically contentious debates in the country. In an all-hands meeting with employees, Robbins called for new gun laws, including additional background checks, in response to the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Cisco, which sells networking equipment to companies and organizations all over the world, held an internal livestream on June 2. In the meeting, Robbins discussed the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, which resulted in 21 victims, 19 of whom were third and fourth grade children.

Robbins offered his condolences to the victims and urged action from political leaders to protect kids and schools. One employee who tuned into the livestream recalled Robbins saying that he hoped Congress would act with a similar outrage as it did when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The House on Wednesday passed a gun bill that would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in the U.S. from 18 to 21. However, the legislation doesn't stand much of a chance in the Senate, which is evenly divided along party lines. Republicans, who have remained united in their staunch opposition to gun reform, can block a bill that has fewer than 60 votes.

While tech executives have spoken up in recent years on issues like immigration and racial justice, they've been more reluctant to engage on the most controversial matters, largely to avoid upsetting employees and customers. Robbins' commentary is notable because Cisco has staffers and clients all over the map — geographically and politically — and a culture that's generally viewed as more conservative than many of its younger Silicon Valley peers. The company had 79,500 full-time employees as of mid-2021.

Robbins' statements led to a heated debate on an internal chat board as employees began arguing their positions on the issue. Eventually an executive in human resources intervened to try and keep the discussion apolitical, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some employees were angry with Robbins, accusing him and the company of trying to take away their Second Amendment rights, said the people, who asked not to be named because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the issue. Another group of employees jumped in to defend Robbins and said his statements were being misinterpreted.