CNBC Pro

El-Erian says the Fed has to move aggressively to beat inflation

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProTech investor Paul Meeks says avoid this FAANG stock, picks the ones he can 'stomach'
Eustance Huang
CNBC ProKyle Bass says U.S. will be in a recession in coming year, with food and oil prices still climbing
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProThe S&P 500 could reach 3,200 before bottoming in ‘worst-case scenario,’ Fairlead Strategies’ Stockton says
Krystal Hur
Read More