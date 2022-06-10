CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, DocuSign, Netflix, Roblox, Apple & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan says buy Spirit as chances of merger with JetBlue grow
Samantha Subin30 min ago
CNBC ProDocuSign gets 3 downgrades as analysts grow worried about e-signature company's business
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProBuy this exchange operator poised to benefit from rising rates, Atlantic Equities says
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More