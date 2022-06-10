Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces holding on in the Donbas; Putin likens himself to Peter the Great. Follow our live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the country's troops are holding on in cities in the Donbas, despite sustained pressure from Russian forces to control the entire eastern region.

The Donbas region refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in the easternmost part of Ukraine. It is a major strategic, political and economic target for the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense says the Kremlin is struggling to provide basic services to Russian-occupied territories.

The ministry has warned the ruined seaside city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak.