LIVE UPDATES
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces holding on in the Donbas; Putin likens himself to Peter the Great. Follow our live updates
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the country's troops are holding on in cities in the Donbas, despite sustained pressure from Russian forces to control the entire eastern region.
The Donbas region refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in the easternmost part of Ukraine. It is a major strategic, political and economic target for the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense says the Kremlin is struggling to provide basic services to Russian-occupied territories.
The ministry has warned the ruined seaside city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak.
Kremlin struggling to provide basic services to Russian-occupied territories, UK says
Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, with the ruined seaside city of Mariupol at risk of a major cholera outbreak, according to the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense.
"Access to safe drinking water has been inconsistent, while major disruption to telephone and internet services continues. There is likely a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, while Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak," the ministry said via Twitter.
"Isolated cases of cholera have been reported since May. Ukraine suffered a major cholera epidemic in 1995, and has experienced minor outbreaks since, especially around the Azov Sea coast — which includes Mariupol," it added. "Medical services in Mariupol are likely already near collapse: a major cholera outbreak in Mariupol will exacerbate this further."
— Sam Meredith
Zelenskyy says strategically important cities in the Donbas are holding on
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the country's forces are holding on to cities in the Donbas region despite sustained pressure from Russian troops.
The Donbas region refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in the easternmost part of Ukraine. It is a major strategic, political and economic target for the Kremlin.
"Frontlines situation for the day has not seen any significant changes. Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and other cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on," Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation, according to a translation.
"We have a certain positive [development] in the Zaporizhia region, where it is possible to thwart the plans of the occupiers. We are gradually moving forward in the Kharkiv region, liberating our land. We keep defense in the Mykolaiv direction."
— Sam Meredith
Putin compares himself to Peter the Great
Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared himself to Peter the Great on the 350th anniversary of the czar's birth.
Speaking at a meeting with young entrepreneurs in Moscow, Putin sought to draw a parallel between the Kremlin's raging onslaught in Ukraine and the former Russian monarch's conquest of the Baltic coast during a war against Sweden in the 18th century.
"When he [Peter the Great] founded the new capital, none of the European countries recognized the territory as Russian. They all recognized it as Swedish territory. The Slavs together with the Finno-Ugric peoples had always lived there, moreover, this territory had been under the control of the Russian state. Same going towards the west — Narva and his first expeditions," Putin said, according to a translation.
"Why did he go there? He went there to take it back and strengthen it, that's what he was doing. Well, it seems it has also fallen to us to take back and strengthen [territories], and if we take these basic values as fundamental to our existence, we will prevail in solving the issues we are facing," he added.
— Sam Meredith
Zelenskyy discusses EU membership with Macron
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, and they discussed Kyiv's entry into the European Union amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
In April, Zelenskyy completed the first step in obtaining European Union membership for Ukraine by submitting a lengthy questionnaire.
The two leaders also discussed the latest developments on the ground and additional French security assistance for Ukraine, according to an Elysee Palace readout of the call.
— Amanda Macias
A look at NATO air power and patrols near Ukraine
Since Russia's late February invasion, the NATO alliance has placed approximately 30 military aircraft on patrol over the skies near Ukraine at all times.
"Spanish jets guard Lithuania's airspace and France surveillance planes scan the skies while U.S. bombers train with Allied air forces," wrote NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu.
"In order to deter any potential aggression against Allies, NATO is deploying an unprecedented mix of fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft and support planes," she added.
Here's a look at the airpower the alliance deployed to the region:
— Amanda Macias
Ukrainian troops hold the front line in the Donetsk region
Ukrainian soldiers hold the line in New York in the eastern Donetsk region.
— Gleb Garanich | Reuters