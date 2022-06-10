Treasury yields inch lower as investors await highly anticipated release of inflation data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped roughly 1 basis point lower to 3.033%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped over 1 basis point to 3.155%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Friday morning as market participants await the highly anticipated release of monthly inflation data.

U.S. consumer price index data for May is scheduled to be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET, with investors waiting to see how the reading could shape the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking strategy and whether decades-high inflation peaked in March.

CPI, a broad-based measure of prices for goods and services, rose to 8.3% in April, reflecting a modest decrease from March's peak of 8.5% but still close to the highest level since the summer of 1982.

The Fed started raising rates in March and implemented a 50-basis-point hike in May, its largest in 22 years, with the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes pointing to further aggressive increases ahead — particularly if the forthcoming CPI reading confirms elevated inflation levels.

To be sure, the White House has acknowledged that it expects to see an uptick in inflation later in the session.

Consumer sentiment data for June and federal budget data for May are among some of the other data releases scheduled for Friday.