Watch live: Biden speaks about the highest inflation since 1981

President Joe Biden is set to speak about the latest inflation report, which showed that prices in the U.S. rose at their fastest annual pace since the early 1980s.

Government economists said Friday that prices rose 1% between April and May. The jump last month pushed the national year-over-year price increase to 8.6%, the hottest rate since 1981.

In a statement released prior to his live remarks in Los Angeles, Biden assured Americans that his administration is exploring every option available to help cool costs.

"Today's report underscores why I have made fighting inflation my top economic priority," Biden said in prepared the statement.

He again blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine for record-high gasoline prices. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached a new all-time high on Friday at $4.986.