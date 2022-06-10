What to watch today: Wall Street in a holding pattern ahead of key inflation report

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Netflix (NFLX) slid 4.7% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral and cut the price target to $186 per share from $265. In the same report, Goldman also cut to sell from "neutral" video game company Roblox (RBLX), down 4.7% in the premarket, and eBay (EBAY), down 3.6%. (CNBC Pro) DocuSign (DOCU) sank 25% in the premarket. The electronic signature software vendor's weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter overshadowed a revenue beat. The company said it won't be reducing headcount, but it is lowering the number of people it plans to hire. (CNBC)



Stitch Fix (SFIX) plummeted roughly 14% in before-the-bell trading. The online personalized styling platform confirmed planned layoffs of 15% of salaried positions within its workforce as it reported disappointing quarterly results and warned about the current quarter. (CNBC) The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began laying out its initial findings Thursday night in the first in a series of public hearings. The panel said the assault was not spontaneous, calling it an "attempted coup" and a direct result of then-defeated President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election. (AP)



Trump, in a social media message after the hearing, criticized the committee for not showing "the many positive witnesses and statements" and playing "only negative footage." More hearings are set to take place over the next few weeks. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH