Amazon is flying internet influencers to luxurious resorts in bid for social media clout

For three days in May, more than a dozen stars of Instagram, YouTube and TikTok convened in the coastal town of Todos Santos, Mexico, where they were treated to sunset dinners and spa sessions.

It's the type of luxurious weekend that internet influencers have come to expect from the growing number of companies trying to capitalize of their online fame. But the event on Mexico's Pacific Coast wasn't run by one of the powerhouses of social media. It was hosted by Amazon.

The online retailing giant took over the opulent Paradero and rebranded it as "Amazon Resort." The outing was for members of Amazon's influencer program, which was launched five years ago and allows creators to earn money by recommending the company's products on their social media accounts. Amazon held prior events this year in New York and Los Angeles.

Amazon is dipping its toe into the influencer marketing industry, which has skyrocketed from a roughly $1.7 billion market in 2016 to an estimated $13.8 billion in 2021, according to a study by the Influencer Marketing Hub. It's expected to grow to $16.4 billion this year, which reflects the amount of money companies are spending on the increasingly popular marketing channel.

Influencers are seen as key tastemakers, who can help companies unlock access to a specific audience demographic, and they often have rabid and engaged fan bases. Many social media stars are now commanding lucrative endorsement deals from major brands.

They also get wined, dined and otherwise pampered.

In addition to the lavish meals and spa offerings at Amazon Resort, the host company held a workshop to help creators set up their own Amazon storefront, a dedicated page where they can post shoppable videos and selections of their favorite products to drive purchases and earn commissions.