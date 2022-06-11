CNBC Pro

Analysts say these top stocks will outperform in a 'challenging' market

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, DocuSign, Netflix, Roblox, Apple & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProJPMorgan says buy Spirit as chances of merger with JetBlue grow
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProDocuSign gets 3 downgrades as analysts grow worried about e-signature company's business
Samantha Subin
Read More