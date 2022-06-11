CNBC Pro

Stocks retest the lows with investors facing an aggressive Fed, consumers in combustible mood

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli: The market faces a test with May's hot inflation report and the Fed next week
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: The market is indecisive in advance of the next big catalyst, Friday’s inflation report
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: The volatility of the market’s ‘fear gauge’ is down, sparking some concern on Wall Street
Michael Santoli
Read More